Charlie Kirk Blames Trans Community For High Inflation

Thursday, 14 April 2022

The latest MAGA sycophant attack on LGBTQ+ people comes from Charlie Kirk.

We've heard a lot of anti-gay rhetoric, but Charlie Kirk takes the cake.

Kirk claims a person can't change their own reality, which to him means you don't get to decide who or what you are as a human being.

"So, one of the reasons why we take such a strong stance and opinion on the trans issue is it's an issue of reality," Kirk said.

Charlie goes on to paint all gay people as having some sort of schizophrenia as it relates to our plane of existence. Charlie is trying to go "deep," but as usual, he fails.

"You do not get to determine your own reality. You do not get to suddenly say, I'm rich or I'm poor."

Simplistically, our pocketbooks determine whether we're rich or poor, but that doesn't mean a poor person doesn't have the riches of a great family, a great outlook, and true happiness. A person also gets to determine who you date, marry, or have a relationship with. Ever hear of self-determination, Charlie?

