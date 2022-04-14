Jesse Watters Creates New Scapegoat: 'Black Nationalists'

Articles

Thursday, 14 April 2022

Defending the white nationalism that has taken over the GOP, Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed the media is covering up violence committed by the real boogie man, "Black nationalists," and the FBI is at fault.

On Wednesday's program, Watters attacked the FBI as being know-nothings who are wrongly attacking his lord and savior.

"The FBI has been busy framing Trump and militia FBI kidnappers, missing dangerous radicals right under their nose," Watters said.

He continued, "If you watch the mainstream media you would have no idea Black nationalists even exist."

Suddenly when a lone Black man goes off his rocker and commits an act of violence, it's not because of mental issues ? When I white guy engages in mass shooting, Fox News and other the right-wing media outlets continually tell you we have to focus on "mental health," not gun safety.

But now? It's "fear the Black people" time.

"As soon as the press realizes the attacks don't fit their narrative, they bury the story," Watters proclaimed.

No one ever said acts of wanton violence are only perpetrated by white people, Jesse. The Fox News host needs to create a new boogeyman for his white power friends. Drinks on us, Jesse!

And Watters conveniently ties in the FBI to these attacks. Bashing the FBI does double duty in that it shields traitors to the Constitution -- like Trump and his Mr. Magoo lackey, Rudy Giuliani.

See, whites and the treasonous former guy can never be wrong.

