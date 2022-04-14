The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republican Lawmaker Cites Hitler As Example Of Homeless Person Making Good

Homelessness doesn't have to be a dead-end, kids. You might still grow up to be Hitler.

Source: Newschannel 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that targets Tennessee's homeless population is now headed to Governor Bill Lee's desk.

After extensive debate, which included an unexpected reference to Adolf Hitler, state senators passed the bill 22 to 10 on Wednesday.

The bill expands punishments for unauthorized camping on state-owned property to all public property, which is a Class E felony.

But the bill is what's known as 'permissive,' which means the punishment is not mandatory. It just gives local law enforcement permission to punish people who are homeless at their discretion.

Democrats, of course, objected, saying that the bill would criminalize homelessness. But at least one Republican found the gold at the end of rainbow. With Senator Frank Nicely, saying these immortal words:

