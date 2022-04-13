The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Where Things Stand: Just A Reminder That SCOTUS Is Poised To Loosen New York’s Gun Restrictions

The suspected shooter who fired a gun inside a New York City MTA train car in Brooklyn yesterday was arrested this afternoon after a 24 hour-plus manhunt. The man is suspected of releasing smoke grenades inside the moving train and firing a gun 33 times, shooting 10 people and injuring 29 others. None of the victims have died.

The attack roiled New York on Tuesday, the realization of a nightmare scenario in a city that relies heavily on its massive and largely underground transit system.

