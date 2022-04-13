Harris Faulkner Worries About 'Ghost Hammers'

Articles

Wednesday, 13 April 2022

The absurdity that is Fox News continued today as Outnumbered co-host Harris Faulkner ranted about "ghost-hammers" after a subway attack in order to bash New York's Democratic lawmakers.

Yesterday, ten Brooklyn subway travelers were shot by a gunman while twenty three were injured which precipitated Fox News is orgasmic attacks.

At first the term "ghost hammers" appears to be a jab at President Biden, who is singling out those weapons that are very hard to track, but after re-watching it appears Faulkner believes "ghost hammers" are a thing.

After playing a short video clip of NY Governor Kathy Hochul's reaction, Faulkner was livid.

"Well the buck stops with her, the buck stops with the mayor of the city!" she said.

Faulkner continued, "And how do we address the burst in violent crime on the subways that deal with knives and hammers. Are we going after those? Are there ghost hammers? Can we talk about those?"

Say, what? All hammers and construction tools need serial numbers to be tracked?

