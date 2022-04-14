Uh Oh Mark Meadows Can't Vote In North Carolina No More

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 00:53 Hits: 4

Welp, I guess it’s official: Former Trump lackey Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls. That means he can’t pretend to live in a mobile home in Scaly Mountain in Macon County, North Carolina, in order to vote there while actually living in Virginia—where he also apparently registered to vote.

Melanie Thibault, Macon County Board of Elections director, told the Asheville Citizen Times Tuesday that she consulted with the North Carolina Board of Elections staff after discovering that Meadows was registered in North Carolina and Virginia. The board removed him from their voter rolls.

"What I found was that he was also registered in the state of Virginia. And he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020," Thibault said.

Meadows was removed in accordance with General Statute 163-57, which states:

