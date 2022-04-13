Rep. Andrew Clyde Stopped Bipartisan Deal To Honor Black Judge

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 14:36 Hits: 7

You remember Rep. Andrew McClyde! He's the guy who called the Jan. 6th insurrection "a normal tourist visit." Via Yahoo News:

A bill to name a federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, after Justice Joseph W. Hatchett, the first Black man to serve on the Florida Supreme Court — sponsored by the state’s two Republican senators and backed unanimously by its 27 House members — was set to pass the House last month and become law with broad bipartisan support.

But in a last-minute flurry, Republicans abruptly pulled their backing with no explanation and ultimately killed the measure, leaving its fate unclear, many of its champions livid and some of its newfound opponents professing ignorance about what had happened.

Asked what made him vote against a measure that he had co-sponsored, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., was brief and blunt.

“I don’t know,” he said.