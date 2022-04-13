Alert The Media: Brooklyn Subway Attack Was Not A Normal Crime

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Here's how The New York Times is covering today's subway attack:
A man in a worker’s vest put on a gas mask, opened a canister that filled a subway car with smoke and then opened fire, the police said Tuesday morning...
Five miles away from where a man opened fire in a subway train in Brooklyn and shot 10 people during the morning rush, the police recovered a rented U-Haul van late Tuesday afternoon that they believed had been driven by the gunman, a senior law enforcement official said....
The shooting, shortly before 8:30 a.m., ... came as the city was already struggling to cope with both a rise in shootings citywide and an increase in crime and disorder in the subway....
Here's part of a CNN report:
The incident comes amid a rise in shootings in New York over the past two years and a particular rise in violence on the subway that has become a focus of Mayor Eric Adams' administration. Transit crime, broadly, is up 68% compared to last year, numbers closer to where they were at pre-pandemic levels, according to an NYPD summary of statistics current through Sunday.
