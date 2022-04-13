South Dakota House Narrowly Votes To Impeach Jason Ravnsborg

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 15:00 Hits: 7

You might remember Ravnsborg as South Dakota's Attorney General who somehow managed to kill a pedestrian - probably while speeding (he's had seven citations in the past decade); probably while texting; possibly while intoxicated (he refused a breathalyzer the next day after leaving the scene of the accident); and after the man's head flew through his windshield (Ravnborg thought Joe Boever was a deer, he said. Boever's glasses and several teeth were later found in his car). Despite all those facts and suspicions, Ravnsborg, the highest law official in South Dakota, received nothing more than a small fine and no jail time for his hit-and-run. He remains in office to this day, and will until the South Dakota Senate decides whether or not they should do the right thing and impeach him. That's always a question mark in a state like South Dakota.

Source: CNN

The South Dakota House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg regarding his conduct surrounding a 2020 crash that left a pedestrian dead. A state House committee had concluded last month that Ravnsborg, a Republican, did not commit an impeachable offense, but the full House voted 36-31 on Tuesday in favor of an impeachment resolution. The matter now heads to the state Senate, where a trial will be held. CNN has reached out to Ravnsborg for comment. Gov. Kristi Noem, also a Republican, lauded the vote. read more

