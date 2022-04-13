Abbott Buses Are Taxpayer-Funded Fox News Stunt

Category: World Politics Hits: 7
Is this the biggest "hashtag fail" of the 2022 election cycle?
Governor Greg Abbott wants to put illegal immigration on the porch of the Biden White House! That'll teach him!
So his great idea is to dump a bunch of "illegals" in Washington DC so "Washington" will know how Texas "feels."
He is advised that this is kidnapping. So he makes the trip "voluntary."
And he can't transport immigrants who have not been processed by the Department of Homeland Security, because then HE is a human trafficker. Oh.
