Abbott Buses Are Taxpayer-Funded Fox News Stunt

Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Is this the biggest "hashtag fail" of the 2022 election cycle?

Governor Greg Abbott wants to put illegal immigration on the porch of the Biden White House! That'll teach him!

Fox is reporting that the first bus of “two or three dozen” migrants from the Texas border sent by Greg Abbott has just arrived in DC to be dropped off near the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/9amYOn14od — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) April 13, 2022

So his great idea is to dump a bunch of "illegals" in Washington DC so "Washington" will know how Texas "feels."

He is advised that this is kidnapping. So he makes the trip "voluntary."

And he can't transport immigrants who have not been processed by the Department of Homeland Security, because then HE is a human trafficker. Oh.

