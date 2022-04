Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 07:38 Hits: 2

Brian Benjamin surrendered to the FBI Tuesday morning. His case is being handled by the Southern District Court of New York.

(Image credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/13/1091973669/new-york-lieutenant-governor-brian-benjamin-resigns-bribery-fraud-campaign