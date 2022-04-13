The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Blames the 'Putin Price Hike' for Inflation

Biden Blames the 'Putin Price Hike' for Inflation For President Joe Biden, the pain Americans are feeling in their pocketbooks comes down to an increasingly repeated slogan: "Putin's price hike." For more than a month now, his administration has tried to blame rising prices on the Russian president's invasion of Ukraine. But the truth is a little more complicated, analysts say. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Washington.

