Biden Blames the 'Putin Price Hike' for Inflation

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 02:17 Hits: 3

For President Joe Biden, the pain Americans are feeling in their pocketbooks comes down to an increasingly repeated slogan: "Putin's price hike." For more than a month now, his administration has tried to blame rising prices on the Russian president's invasion of Ukraine. But the truth is a little more complicated, analysts say. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Washington.

