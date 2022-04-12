The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lawrence O'Donnell: Clarence Thomas 'Very Much Out Of Control'

Lawrence O'Donnell talked last night about how difficult it is to get attention for anything but the war in Ukraine.

"But there is a development that we have never seen before in this country that we are going to be begin with tonight. and that is the single biggest most important and gravest scandal in the history of the United States Supreme Court," he said.

"And it is time to call Clarence Thomas what he is. A politician. And as a Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas is now very much out of control. Here is Clarence Thomas posing at the Supreme Court with a Republican Senate candidate who believes that Donald Trump won the last presidential election. Former football stall Herschel Walker pictured here with Clarence Thomas at the Supreme Court last week as Donald Trump's chosen candidate in the Georgia Republican primary for the Senate race down there.

"The winner of the Republican primary will face Georgia's Democratic senator in the general election. And this Clarence Thomas, who's from Georgia, making it very clear to Georgia voters whose side he's on."

He pointed out Herschel Walker's campaign tweeted the picture right away, because it sure looked like an endorsement.

"Senator Chris Murphy tweeted, quote, 'a conservative Supreme Court justice doing a photo op with a Republican candidate on a competitive primary, I think the court has crossed the Rubicon. We need to pass the Supreme Court Ethics Act.'

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/lawrence-odonnell-clarence-thomas-very

