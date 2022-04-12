Joyce Vance On DoJ: 'They've Got To Get It Right'

Articles

Joyce Vance explained to Joy Reid about the delicate balance the Department of Justice has to maintain in the January 6th investigation.

"There is a concept in the law about conspiracies where sometimes you have one big conspiracy. Everybody is part of it. They all enter it into the same agreement. They're all working together. on other occasions, you can have multiple conspiracies that can be overlapping but they can have different objectives. And without boring people and causing them to turn off their TVs, I'll say there are legal implications for prosecutors in getting that right," she said.

"You can have cases get reversed on appeal if you're not careful about identifying conspiracies and charging them properly and so that's an issue I think DoJ faces here. You do such a great job of laying out all of the players and also the folks in the Willard war room and the question of how much command and control the former president had, so I have discussed before, I'm very empathetic to the situation DoJ's prosecutors are in. If they're going to charge, they've got to get it right, not just complicated legal issues but this factual overlay which, as we look at this evidence, I think we all have a little bit of confirmation bias because we don't like what Donald Trump did.

