Tucker: Americans Are The Real Victims Of Russia's Invasion

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 15:17 Hits: 0

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claims the response of NATO and United States to the heinous attack on Ukraine by Russia? Makes Americans the only real victims.



Whine more, Tucker.

During Jenn Psaki's press conference on Monday, the White House said what a huge majority of Americans believe: Putin is responsible for the recent rise in gas prices.

Carlson's recent screeds have been a talking points bonanza for Vladimir Putin and Russia; Monday night was no different.

Carlson bashed the idea that Putin's attack had anything to with the cost of oil, and instead blamed the countries trying to stop the brutal assault on a democratic and independent nation.

Carlson claimed blaming Putin is "dumb propaganda" "To think it's 'Putin's price hike' you'd have to be a moron."

"The bottom line is Russia invades Ukraine. It's appalling, everyone agrees," Carlson said.

Wait, what? Carlson agrees? Putin's favorite puppet agrees it's appalling? I thought Ukraine brought it on themselves, Tuckems?

"But our response to it. Does it hurt Putin? No. It hurts the United States. We're the real victim here," Carlson snarled.

General Petraeus explained Monday on Fox News that the actions we are taking are having a major impact on Russia and Ukraine.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/tucker-carlson-us-are-real-victims-after