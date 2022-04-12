The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is One Voter Bloc Really Going To Decide The Midterms?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why Sarah Palin may not be a shoo-in for Alaska’s vacant House seat. They also debate whether the AARP is correct in assessing that women voters over the age of 50 are likely to decide the outcome of the 2022 midterms. And they discuss the experiences of urban Republicans and rural Democrats in a country increasingly sorted geographically and politically.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/is-one-voter-bloc-really-going-to-decide-the-midterms/

