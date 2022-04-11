NBC Media Critic States The Obvious: Fox Isn't 'News'

Articles

Even though they're extremely late to the game, it's nice to finally see someone from a major media outlet say what needs to be said about Fox. They're not "news." As we recently discussed here, some Fox viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month, and even though it may not have changed their political preferences, many of them did change beliefs, priorities and political attitudes.

NBC's Dan Froomkin took things a step further in a recent op-ed and discussed the fact that Fox doesn't deserve to be treated as "news" in the first place:

The problem with Fox “News,” the cable TV channel, isn’t just what it is — it’s also what it isn’t. It is often a purveyor of propaganda and misinformation. What it’s not is a source of “news” — at least not by any normal definition.

Froomkin went onto discuss the study and the fact that it does show that some "Fox viewers are reachable with real news" before getting to the meat of his argument about what Fox actually is, and what the rest of the media should do about it.

