The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

DA To Drop Charges Against TX Woman Charged With Abortion Murder

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

DA To Drop Charges Against TX Woman Charged With Abortion Murder

Murder charges were dropped against Lizelle Herrara, the woman who was charged with self-abortion under the insane Texas abortion law. Via KHOU.com:

TEXAS, USA — Murder charges against a Texas woman who was said to have caused "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion" have been dropped, according to District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday and jailed in Rio Grande City at the Starr County jail.

In a statement, Ramirez said that after reviewing the case that the Starr County Sheriff's Department did their duty in investigating the incident after it was brought to their attention by a reporting hospital.

[...] While it remains unclear if Herrera had an abortion or helped someone else get an abortion, Ramirez said that Herrera "did not commit a criminal act" based on facts and Texas law.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/da-drop-charges-against-tx-woman-charged

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version