Anti-Nuke Group Shows The Wide Effect Of Nuclear Bombs

Monday, 11 April 2022

It ain't the cheeriest topic these days, what with Putin's implied threats of using nukes. But maybe this is a good time to look the danger in the eye.

Outsider.org certainly got my attention with this bomb blast simulator. Add your own city! It made me face the inevitable: Military targets are so widely spread across the country, none of us should feel safe.

And that's their point. This group, based in Madison WI, wants to raise people's awareness of the national security implications of leaning on nuclear weapons for national security, as we're seeing in Ukraine. The nonprofit media group publishes commentary on security issues, and public policy.

Do nuclear weapons ACTUALLY make us safer? @terrelljstarr on the problem with threatening violence to keep the peace: https://t.co/PDEHWoI790 — Outrider.org ???? (@OutriderFdn) April 8, 2022

