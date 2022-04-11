The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Kiss Of Death-- Trump Endorses Another Loser: Mehmet Oz

Trump managed to squeeze a win out of North Carolina in 2020 with a 49.9% plurality. But not in Johnston County, where the circus came to town last night. There, Señor T got 61.4% of the vote. Ostensibly, he was in Selma to stump his 3 North Carolina candidates-- Ted Budd, Maddison "orgies and cocaine" Cawthorn and Bo Hines, who is hoping to supplant Cawthorn and Boebert as the most ignorant member of Congress. One of the highlights of the rally was Cawthorn-- after his revival act-- telling the audience he and Hines and Budd would defeat the "dark forces" and send Anthony Fauci to jail and impeach Biden.

