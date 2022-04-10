‘Romney 2.0′: Trumpworld Implodes Over Ex-POTUS’ Endorsement Of Dr. Oz

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022

Shortly after former President Trump announced his endorsement of celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary, a slew of Trumpworld figures fired up social media with their apparent disapproval of the former president’s new endorsee to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

