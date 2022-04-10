Maria Bartiromo's Obsession With Impeachment Too Much Even For McCarthy

Articles

Sunday, 10 April 2022

On Sunday, Fox News' Maria Bartiromo tried to push Kevin McCarthy towards impeaching President Biden for polices they disapprove of if he becomes Speaker of the House.

During his interview, Rep. McCarthy explained all the investigations Republicans would do if they win back the House, including investigating Biden's response to Russia's invasion, (Huh?) Afghanistan, why parents are being investigated over school board meetings, the IRS, and trying to blame the COVID virus on Biden too.

Trump was in office when COVID19 hit, but I guess they will go back and blame former president Obama for Trump's malfeasance.

Fox News then played a clip from an interview Maria did on Friday with Republican Greg Murphy, who claimed there's plenty to impeach Biden over (There is not), except that he hates VP Harris more than Biden.

When the clip ended, Bartiromo asked, "Will you move to impeach President Biden?"

McCarthy flinched at that request and replied, "We're not going to pick and choose just because somebody has power. We're going to uphold the law."

Since facts and lies are the same thing for Republicans, nothing will stop them from impeaching Biden if they get the chance.

Conspiracies, revenge and pay-back is all they know.

Republicans investigated Hillary Clinton's private servers for years with eight different investigations trying to destroy her for purely political purposes and used eh tragedy of Benghazi as they motive.

McCarthy ended with a comedic punch line.

