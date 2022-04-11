The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Welcome To The Carnival Barker’s MAGA Revival Tour

So, how stupid are the members of the Trump MAGA cult that still flocks to his rallies? This stupid apparently.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn stood up from his wheelchair at a Trump rally in North Carolina:

"My friends, this country can change very quickly. And it may seem impossible, people tell me that it's impossible to change the direction of our country. That it's impossible to root out the corruption in our government," Cawthorn said in his speech.

Two aides then helped him to stand as he propped himself up on a metal walking frame.

"But my friends, God spared my life. He has given me the strength to stand before you today, so do not lecture me on what is impossible!" Cawthorn said to the cheering crowd.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/madison-cawthorn-carnival-barker-maga

