The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

From The Mouth Of Babes

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

From The Mouth Of Babes

Kids will say the darnedest things, as these Trump loving parents and reporter found out the hard way.

in just four words, that little boy shown himself to be smarter than both of his parents and the reporter put together. I just hope that little boy can resist the relentless brainwashing he will undoubtedly be exposed to in life.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/mouth-babes

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version