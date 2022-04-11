From The Mouth Of Babes

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 03:00 Hits: 3

Kids will say the darnedest things, as these Trump loving parents and reporter found out the hard way.

Little kid goes off the rails on his parents at the Trump rally today.

Q - “What are you excited for?”

Kid - “To see Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/qHTP6BN2g4 — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2022

in just four words, that little boy shown himself to be smarter than both of his parents and the reporter put together. I just hope that little boy can resist the relentless brainwashing he will undoubtedly be exposed to in life.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/mouth-babes