Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 12:00 Hits: 1

Happy Sunday!!! Here is (yet another) example of a woman taking a mundane task and making it into art. If only some of the hosts and guests on these Sunday shows would make a similar effort, amirite?

Here's the lineup for today, via Politico:

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Dana Perino: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell … press secretary Jen Psaki. Panel: Brit Hume, Julie Pace and Harold Ford Jr.

CNN “State of the Union,” airing live from Lviv, Ukraine: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) … European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Hugh Evans … retired Gen. David Petraeus.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Pierre-Richard Prosper … Labor Secretary Marty Walsh … NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

ABC “This Week”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Anthony Fauci. Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Rick Klein and Laura Barrón-López.

CBS “Face the Nation”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Scott Gottlieb … Jeh Johnson … Loretta Mester.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ... national security adviser Jake Sullivan ... Larry Summers. Panel: Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Carlos Curbelo, Josh Lederman and Anna Palmer.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Robin Wright and Jill Dougherty. Panel: Jeff Zeleny, Jackie Kucinich and Zolan Kanno-Youngs.

What's catching your eye this Sunday morning?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread-0