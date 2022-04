Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 15:00 Hits: 1

I appreciate this effort by Axios's Jonathan Swan:

.@jonathanvswan asks Mitch McConnell where he draws his moral redlines pic.twitter.com/is7WZqSuhx — Axios (@axios) April 7, 2022

Swan didn't get McConnell to acknowledge his own moral bankruptcy, but he shone a bright spotlight on it:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/good-interview-it-could-have-been-tougher