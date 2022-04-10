The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ohio GOP Senate Candidate: Middle Class Doesn't Pay 'Fair Share' Of Taxes

Ohio GOP Senate Candidate: Middle Class Doesn't Pay 'Fair Share' Of Taxes

Ohio Republican candidate for Senate and millionaire investment banker Mike Gibbons wants to raise taxes on the middle class. Some of you may remember Gibbons from the recent debate where he and Josh Mandel nearly came to blows. He's also another one you can add to the long list of Republicans sucking up to Trump by pushing his Big Lie about the election supposedly being stolen.

Here's more from The Columbus Dispatch on Gibbon's comments on taxes:

Mike Gibbons, a leading Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, said at a media event last fall that middle-class Americans don’t pay “any kind of a fair share” of income taxes.

“The top 20% of earners in the United States pay 82% of federal income tax — and, if you do the math, and 45% to 50% don’t pay any income tax, you can see the middle class is not really paying any kind of a fair share, depending on how you want to define it,” Gibbons said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/ohio-gop-senate-candidate-middle-class

