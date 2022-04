Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 17:20 Hits: 3

Donald Trump's support for Dr. Mehmet Oz comes as Republican candidates vie for the former president's support in the key battleground state.

(Image credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/10/1091939065/trump-dr-oz-senate-pennsylvania