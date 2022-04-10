Cheney: Plenty Of Evidence To Make Criminal Referral For Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney made it clear that the January 6th committee has enough evidence for a criminal referral for Trump. What's not clear is whether it's needed or not. CNN's Jake Tapper asked Cheney about recent reporting from The New York Times her committee concluded that there is "enough evidence to make a criminal referral for president Trump to the Justice Department for obstructing an official proceeding and for conspiracy to defraud the United States."

CHENEY: Well, we have not made a decision about referrals on the committee. I think it is absolutely the case, it's absolutely clear that what president Trump was doing, what a number of people around him were doing, that they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway. I think you certainly saw that in the decision issued by Judge Carter a few weeks ago where he concluded that it was more likely than not that the president of the United States was engaged in criminal activity. read more

