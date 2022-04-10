The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ron Johnson: I Didn't Say That Thing I Said

Last week when President Barack Obama returned to the White House to join President Joe Biden in announcing improvements to the Affordable Care Act. During his speech, Biden mentioned how Ron Johnson said that if the Republicans got back into power, they should again try to repeal the ACA.

RoJo took great umbrage at this, and just just like his Dear Leader, took to the bird app to mewl about it:

The complicit media? RoJo made those exact comments a month ago on Breitbart News Radio, as reported by the Washington Post:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/ron-johnson-i-didnt-say-thing-i-said

