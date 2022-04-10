Ron Johnson: I Didn't Say That Thing I Said

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 15:52 Hits: 3

Last week when President Barack Obama returned to the White House to join President Joe Biden in announcing improvements to the Affordable Care Act. During his speech, Biden mentioned how Ron Johnson said that if the Republicans got back into power, they should again try to repeal the ACA.

RoJo took great umbrage at this, and just just like his Dear Leader, took to the bird app to mewl about it:

Biden lied about never talking to Hunter about his overseas businesses and that Hunter never made money from China. A complicit media continues to cover up for them. Now they’re lying about me.

Why does anyone believe them? Don’t. pic.twitter.com/1PqsDiRYFD — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 5, 2022

The complicit media? RoJo made those exact comments a month ago on Breitbart News Radio, as reported by the Washington Post:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/ron-johnson-i-didnt-say-thing-i-said