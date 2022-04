Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 22:30 Hits: 4

Flynn was given the award at a banquet on Friday by a right-wing group I will not name here. Actor and comic Tom Arnold showed up with journalist Lauren Windsor for the event. But the “brave,” “freedom-loving” general and his cohorts could not handle it.

People freaked when the event organizer ran up to Mike Flynn and yelled “Tom Arnold is here and he hates Trump!” https://t.co/9eiW20ah4z — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 9, 2022

Lol — I hear that Mike Flynn got evacuated ???? https://t.co/j3pPj9NABi — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) April 8, 2022

Twitter clapped back at #SnowflakeMike and the "freedom-loving" banquet:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/snowflake-mike-flynn-ran-away-tom-arnold