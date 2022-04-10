Hal Sparks Dismantles WaPo For Hunter Biden Laptop Nonsense

Articles

Hal Sparks breaks down the recent farce of a "report" by The Washington Post on the supposed Hunter Biden laptop. Sparks tore through the entire article line by line during his show on April 1st, and explained why the analysis by their so-called experts is just ridiculous.

As Sparks discussed during the broadcast, first of all, no one actually has the laptop. They've supposedly got (multiple) copies of what was "purportedly" on the hard drive, but even The Washington Post's own reporting admits that there are huge issues with what their "experts" examined from those contents:

Thousands of emails purportedly from the laptop computer of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, are authentic communications that can be verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies, say two security experts who examined the data at the request of The Washington Post. [...] The verifiable emails are a small fraction of 217 gigabytes of data provided to The Post on a portable hard drive by Republican activist Jack Maxey. He said the contents of the portable drive originated from Biden’s MacBook Pro, which Biden reportedly dropped off at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Del., in April 2019 and never reclaimed. [...] read more

