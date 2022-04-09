Psaki Turns The Immigration Tables On Doocy

Articles

Saturday, 09 April 2022

Another day, another briefing where Peter Doocy tries to get the best of Jen Psaki and fails spectacularly.

He's beating a dead horse on the issue of the administration giving smartphones to people who enter the country illegally, so they can be tracked by the government, and to help make sure they show up for their court dates. To Doocy and the hypocrites at Fox, this is typical welfare state mentality, "giving" something to people who don't "deserve" it "for free." He cannot stand this and asks about it regularly.

"Following up on the smartphones that are being given to border crossers with technology so they can be tracked or so they can check in: Is there any plan to give free smartphones to U.S. citizens that want them?" he asked, thinking he'd found the PERFECT FRAMING to catch Psaki unawares.

No luck.

Psaki asked, "Should we not be tracking migrants who irregularly cross the border?"

He sputtered a bit before she turned the question around on him even more:

"Or do you have an alternative suggestion for how they should be tracked?"

He finally gathered his half-wit about him and answered, "I, unfortunately, have not been asked to make U.S. immigration policy. That’s not my --"

"Today’s your moment," Psaki interrupted, prompting laughter from fellow reporters.

