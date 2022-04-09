‘Stop The Steal’s’ Ali Alexander Flips?

Articles

The New York Times broke the news that Alexander’s lawyer said he is taking “a cooperative posture” with the Justice Department’s investigation. Alexander has already been deposed by the January 6th committee and “gave it a trove of documents that helped shed light on the activities that preceded the Capitol attack,” the Times reported.

The DOJ seems to think Alexander has some useful information on Trump officials and MAGA members of Congress:

In an indication that the inquiry could reach into the Trump administration and its allies in Congress, the subpoena also seeks information about members of the executive and legislative branches who were involved in the events or who may have helped to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election.

That could be bad news for MAGA Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Mo Brooks. As C&L has previously reported, Alexander has said he worked with each of them when planning events for January 6th. Via The Washington Post:

