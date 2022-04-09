'Thrash The Teacher': Tucker Carlson Calls Dads To Violence

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 16:25 Hits: 8

In the ongoing new Big Lie, Republicans are claiming elementary school teachers are programming your children to change sexual identity and Tucker Carlson wondered why the fathers aren't thrashing teachers like the moms?

Fox News chyron says it all, "Why Are Democrats Pushing for Children to get Injections And Sex Change Surgeries?"

This is outrageous.

Fox News never gives any examples of this outlandish charge. Their hosts and guests just repeat it and repeat it over and over again so their viewers believe it uncritically.

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance is in a dog fight in the Republican primary so he's promoting any and all insane conspiracy theories to get the MAGA vote.

Vance actually said: "Democratic values -- on the one hand the Democrats are actually advocating teaching about sexuality (no they are not) in crazy gender theory to seven-year-olds and on the other hand they get offended if we throw around terms like "grooming" to push back against them."

This is yet again another straw-man QAnon argument to weaponize children against Democrats and the teachers' unions.

Tucker Carlson squinted his eyes. "I don't understand where the men are. Like, where are the dads?" he asked in his squeaking liar voice.

"Some teachers pushing sex values on your third-grader. Why don't you go in and thrash the teacher? This is an agent of the government pushing someone else's values on your kids." Carlson said incredulously. "About sex! Where's the push back?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/tucker-carlson-demands-fathers-beat