Putin's Propaganda Machine Airs Wrong Clip, With Ukrainian Soldiers Yelling 'Russia Is A B*tch!'

Saturday, 09 April 2022

Oh dear. Things continue to go badly in Putin's farce. Since they can't seem to manage the real war you'd expect the Russians to at least handle the fake one they present to ordinary Russians on state television, but even that seems beyond them. Is it any wonder then with Russia failing on every front they've turned to state-sanctioned terrorism as a way of trying to demoralize Ukrainians, beat them down with atrocity after atrocity. Though It worked for them in Syria it seems ineffective here, just hardening the resolve of Ukrainians.

Nothing has been going Russia’s way since Vladimir Putin unleashed a full invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Kremlin propagandists, tasked with presenting Russia’s massive losses and setbacks as part of their leader’s genius plan, are feeling the heat. During Tuesday night’s broadcast of The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, the cracks were wider than ever. read more

