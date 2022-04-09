Trump Jr. Pushed Illegal Plots: 'Multiple Paths, We Control Them All'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 16:32 Hits: 8

Two days after the presidential election, while votes were still being counted, Donald Trump Junior texted Mark Meadows saying "we have operational control” to get the ball rolling on keeping his father in power, no matter what, CNN reports.

Let's all remember that on Nov. 3rd, when mail-ballots and Biden counties votes finally began to come in, the election flipped, causing Trump Sr., to give a late-night speech claiming the election was being stolen out from under him.

On Fox News on Nov. 4, former FNS host Chris Wallace blasted Trump's actions saying he threw fuel on the fire when the votes hadn't finished being counted.

Now we know that the potential coup attempt had already begun.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted to Meadows on November 5, adding later in the same missive: “We have multiple paths. We control them all.” read more

