Texas Woman Charged With Murder For ‘Self-induced Abortion'

Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022

With Greg Abbott effectively banning abortion in the state of Texas now stories like this one and the resulting travesty of justice were all but inevitable. Few details were released about the charges.

Source: MSN.com

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – A woman has been charged with murder after Texas authorities say she performed a “self-induced abortion.”

Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested on Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder. Starr County is located near the U.S.-Mexico border and the southern tip of Texas.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Herrera was arrested after it was learned she “intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.”

Herrera remains in the custody of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at this time on a $500 thousand bond.

This case remained under investigation Friday.