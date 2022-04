Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 20:20 Hits: 0

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn has drawn several Republican primary challengers in his western North Carolina district. How are voters there feeling about the controversial congressman?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/08/1091769491/gop-congressman-madison-cawthorn-has-ruffled-feathers-in-his-1st-term