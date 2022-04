Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who has been under fire for recent comments about Ukraine and life in D.C., joins former President Donald Trump at a North Carolina rally on Saturday.

(Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/09/1091641378/madison-cawthorn-north-carolina-trump-rally-11th-district