Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 19:59 Hits: 0

The weeks-long trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) ended Friday with no guilty verdicts.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/two-acquittals-two-mistrials-after-federal-trial-over-whitmer-kidnapping-plot?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=two-acquittals-two-mistrials-after-federal-trial-over-whitmer-kidnapping-plot