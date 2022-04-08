Ben Shapiro Loses His Sh*t Over Romney's Standing Ovation For KBJ

Articles

Friday, 08 April 2022

The White Supremacist walking, talking shanda of right wing media is having a full-blown meltdown over Sen. Mitt Romney for having the decency to stand and applaud when Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the highest court in the land — the first Black woman to achieve that status in the nation's 240-year history.

He squeaked his disgust over the show of bipartisanship and goodwill, calling it "virtue-signaling," saying there was "no excuse" for it.

"Mitt Romney is from the reddest state in America. He ran for president on the 2012 Republican ticket. I see no excuse for Mitt Romney not only voting for this judicial nomination, I see no excuse for him giving it a standing ovation," whined Shapiro, saying nothing about the other 49 Republicans who not only didn't stand, but didn't applaud, opting to stand up and leave. That wasn't racist and disrespectful enough for Benny-boy? Nope.

Why? Because he's "tired."

"I'm getting extraordinarily tired of Republicans and conservatives doing this routine where every time wins a high position — is either elected to it, like Barack Obama, or is selected to it, like Ketanji Brown Jackson, and confirmed — and this person happens to embody a philosophy that is antithetical to everything conservatives believe, they still stand up the historic nature, ah, the historic nature," he mocked.

