Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 03:00 Hits: 5

In one of her best videos, Mrs. Betty Bowers takes DeSantis to school and gives him a lesson that will leave a mark as she repeatedly demonstrates how his homophobic law was so poorly thought through. Now I just wonder how long until there is a push to either rescind the law or have the Bible included in it. Glory!

Open thread below...

