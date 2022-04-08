David Brody Flips Out Over Church Giving Up 'Whiteness' For Lent

Articles

On the extreme right wing platform Real America's Voice, 700 Club reporter David Brody was furious that church members in Oak Park, Illinois, were going to give up 'whiteness' for Lent.

The Chicago suburban church wants to spend Lent learning and listening about African American spirituals and liturgy.

"For Lent this year, First United is doing a mix of 'giving something up' and 'taking something on,'" an announcement on the website of First United Church of Oak Park read. "In our worship services throughout Lent, we will not be using any music or liturgy written or composed by white people."

Lead Pastor John Edgerton responded to the inevitable right-wing (white wing?) outrage. "In keeping with the Lenten spiritual discipline of fasting, our intent was to lay aside our usual frames of reference and open ourselves to hearing the Gospel message through the voices of Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Color."

David Brody would have none of it.

First, they replayed some video of one of the leaders telling the church what their plans are for Lent.

"And we would use the music and poetry from Black, indigenous and people of color and see what the Spirit might do among us," she said.

Upon hearing that, the spirit of White Christian nationalism took over Brody's body.

