Jen Psaki Crushes Peter Doocy's Asinine False Equivalency

To Peter Doocy and the entire Beltway Media, it seems, the only purpose of journalism is to prove that Democrats are exactly as bad as Republicans in exactly the same way. Context matters not, facts are irrelevant, and motives are non-existent.

On the heels of the joyous shattering of the thickest glass ceiling — the one that exists for Black women — Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed by the Senate to the Supreme Court, Doocy decides to draw this false equivalency:

"When the last president wanted to host a big event for a Supreme Court nominee here at the White House, some folks got COVID, and then-former Vice-President called it a 'super-spreader' event. So, is there any risk that this event tomorrow for a Biden Supreme Court, now, Justice, is gonna be a super-spreader event?"

Naturally, Jen Psaki wouldn't allow him to get away with this, mostly by pointing out the obvious.

"Well, one, at that point in time, vaccines weren't available. People weren't vaccinated. It certainly puts us in a different space. This event is also going to be held outside tomorrow," she told him.

