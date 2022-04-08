Brian Schatz Eviscerates Josh Hawley For Blatant Hypocrisy

Articles

Hawaiian senator Brian Schatz did a great job yesterday, calling out rank hypocrite Josh Hawley -- you know, the senator for Missouri who doesn't actually live there? The insurrection-adjacent senator?

"He's doing a very specific thing. He is damaging the Department of Defense," he said.

"We have senior DoD leaders, we are the Armed Services committee, coming to us and saying, 'I don't know what to tell him. I don't know how to satisfy him, but he is blocking the staffing of the senior leadership at the Department of Defense.'

"This comes from a guy who raised his fist in solidarity with the insurrectionists. This comes from a guy who, before the Russian invasion, suggested that maybe it would be wise for Zelenskyy to make a few concessions about Ukraine and their willingness to join NATO. This comes from a guy who, just about a month ago, voted against Ukraine aid.

"He is saying it is going too slow. He voted no! He voted no on Ukraine aid and now he has the gall to say it is going too slow. And this final insult is that until Secretary Austin resigns -- that's not a serious request. People used to come to me during the Trump administration all the time, 'Do you think Trump should resign? Do you think Tillerson should resign? That's stupid.

