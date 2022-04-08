Former Trump Aide Convicted On Child Pornography Charges

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 12:26 Hits: 3

Oh look, a former Trump and GOP aide, Ruben Verastigui, who's guilty of the thing they always accuse Democrats of! Such a surprise!

WASHINGTON – Ruben Verastigui, 29, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today to 151 months in prison on a federal charge of receipt of child pornography.

According to the government’s evidence, from April 2020 through February 2021, Verastigui was active in an online group devoted to trading child pornography and discussing child sexual abuse. Verastigui shared child pornography videos with another member of the group and made numerous comments about sexually abusing children. Verastigui indicated his preference for babies, saying they were his “absolute favorite,” and solicited another group member for videos of babies being raped. The other group member promptly sent Verastigui a video of a baby being raped, to which Verastigui responded enthusiastically. The other group member then sent Verastigui numerous other videos of child pornography.

Verastigui was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021. He has been in custody ever since.