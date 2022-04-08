The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Bannon's Chinese Patron Manufactured Hunter Biden Smears

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Bannon's Chinese Patron Manufactured Hunter Biden Smears

Mother Jones got access to WhatsApp messages that uncover the link between Steve Bannon's fugitive billionaire patron, Guo Wengui, and some of the outrageous smears against Hunter Biden:

Mother Jones obtained scores of WhatsApp audio messages Guo sent to supporters, along with underlying material from Biden’s hard drive that Guo’s assistant distributed at his behest. Previous reports have noted the role of Guo allies and companies in publicizing sex tapes and other material involving Hunter Biden. But the WhatsApp messages, and sources who were involved in the effort, reveal that Guo—who has been accused in lawsuits of fraud and rape and of secretly acting as an agent for the Chinese Communist Party—played a larger role than previously known in ensuring that explicit images and videos from the laptop appeared online, and in spreading lies about them. (Guo has denied the allegations made in the lawsuits against him.)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/bannons-chinese-patron-manufactured-hunter

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version