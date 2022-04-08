The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News' Benjamin Hall Reveals The Extent Of His Horrific Injuries In Ukraine

Fox News' Benjamin Hall Reveals The Extent Of His Horrific Injuries In Ukraine

Hall survived the attack, but just barely, listing off an extensive list of injuries. Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski,55, and their producer Oleksandra 'Sasha' Kurshynova, 24, died in the attack.

Source: The Daily Mail

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has revealed the horrifying extent of his injuries after being hit by a blast in Kyiv while reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his first update since being injured, the British father-of-three said he had 'lost half a leg and foot on the other side' and that 'one hand's being put together' and 'one eye is not working'.

But despite his life-changing injuries, the married 39-year-old, from London, said he still felt 'pretty damn lucky' to be alive.

Hall was reporting outside of Kyiv when the vehicle he was traveling in was hit by a bomb blast, killing his 55-year-old veteran cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and their producer Oleksandra 'Sasha' Kurshynova, 24.

On Thursday, he tweeted a photo of himself sitting as he recovers in a hospital bed, along with a post explaining the nature of his wounds.

'To sum it up, I've lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other,' Hall began.

'One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!' Hall wrote.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/fox-news-benjamin-hall-reveals-extent-his

