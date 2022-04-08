Sean Hannity Cleverly Trolls Donald Trump?

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 14:27 Hits: 3

A clever bit of editing in this video montage from the folks at Jimmy Kimmel Live. Sean Hannity seems to be talking about Joe Biden but actually his comments are all about Trump.

Now that Trump is out of office, Sean Hannity has been going hard at President Biden, but the truth is, he has been speaking in signals and sending very cleverly coded messages. Narrating the brazen and unchecked hypocrisy we are being bombarded with every day. He’s been saying things that seem to be about Biden but are quite cleverly about someone else.